Monthly employment numbers showed gains in September for the first time in President López Obrador’s administration, although the increase was in temporary jobs.

The number of jobs registered by IMSS grew by 145,416, 12.3% more than the 129,527 jobs added in September 2018. It was the first annual employment increase since July 2018.

Most of the jobs created were permanent, although the number of permanent jobs added in September — 90,509 — was 8.6% lower than last year. The remaining 54,907 jobs were temporary, an annual increase of 79.8% that bumped the positive growth numbers.

As of September 30, IMSS had 20.567 million formal jobs registered, of which 85.8% were permanent and 14.2% temporary.

So far this year, 488,061 jobs have been created, 3.7% fewer than in the first nine months of 2018. Job creation over the last 12 months has grown 1.9%, with 374,466 jobs created.

The growth was driven primarily by the communications and transportation sectors with 5.6%, agriculture with 4.4% and trade with 2.7%. The states with the highest job growth rates were Campeche, Nayarit, Aguascalientes and Querétaro, all with over 6% growth.

