The 17th annual Iztapalapa Enchilada Festival will take place from September 20 to 29 at the Macroplaza Cuitláhuac, offering visitors the opportunity to try hundreds of varieties of enchiladas.

The festival will feature the first ever enchilada contest, which will have two sections: one for professionals and another for amateurs. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Iztapalapa is the fifth-most-visited of Mexico City’s 16 boroughs, receiving more than seven million tourists per year. With the Enchilada Festival, Iztapalapa expects to attract more than 300,000 visitors.

Jaime Ortega Zaldívar, the head of sponsorship for the festival, said that he has asked the Mexico City government to recognize the enchilada as part of the heritage of Iztapalapa, noting that after the borough created the largest enchilada in the world in 2010, the dish is now associated with it.

