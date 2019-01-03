Engines from helicopter in which governor died will be analyzed in Canada

The engines from the helicopter that crashed and killed Puebla Governor Martha Érika Alonso will be shipped to Canada for further analysis by experts investigating the cause of the accident.

The newly-elected governor, her ex-governor husband Senator Rafael Moreno Valle, a political assistant and two crew members died when the aircraft went down near Puebla city on December 24.

The Mexican government called on independent investigators from the United States, Canada and Europe to help determine the cause of the crash.

“The Canadians finished yesterday and went back to their country . . . to continue their investigation and analysis of the engines,” said Transportation Secretariat spokesman Carlos Morán Moguel.

They will be shipped to Canada following an inspection by other participants in the probe.

He said all the helicopter’s parts have been retrieved from the crash site.

Morán said two Italian technicians arrived in Mexico this morning to join the investigation.

The helicopter was an Italian-made Agusta A109.

Source: Milenio (sp)