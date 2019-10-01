Entrepreneurs in Querétaro looking at China for suppliers

A group of Querétaro businesses is planning a tour of China to look for new partnership opportunities in that country.

Lorena Jiménez Salcedo, Querétaro president of the Mexican Employers’ Federation (Coparmex), said the tour will seek to find new suppliers for Querétaro businesses, as well as other partnerships.

“In China, specifically, we’re mostly looking at suppliers, but we don’t have a specific focus on one area,” she said. “We’re going to look at different contacts that could work as suppliers both for medium and large businesses, or suppliers who can provide specific parts that are necessary for the production chain.”

The delegation will attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, which will take place from October 15 to November 4, and will be attended by around 20,000 businesses.

Jiménez said it is important for Querétaro business to look for alternative partners outside North America. The organization is also looking to build commercial relationships in Brazil.

Coparmex Querétero is also working with Querétaro’s World Trade Center on planning trade missions to other countries. The first will be a visit to Washington between October 1 and 4 to meet with personnel from the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Mexican Embassy.

The announcement comes at a time when Chinese businesses are showing more interest in investing in Querétaro because of the trade war between China and the United States, according to Querétaro Sustainable Development Secretary Antonio del Prete Tercero.

