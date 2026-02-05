The Epstein files’ Mexico connection: Former US ambassador responds to allegations

Among the many names mentioned in the latest batch of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is Earl Anthony Wayne, who served as the United States’ ambassador to Mexico from 2011 to 2015.

Very serious — but unverified — allegations are leveled against Wayne in a 2019 email written by a man called Kenneth Darrell Turner.

Wayne said the allegations outlined below are false.

In the aforementioned email, which was sent to a law enforcement official in the United States, Turner — who indicated that he was based in Mexico — wrote that “you may want to question the Ex US Ambassador to Mexico; Mr. Earl Anthony Wayne about his involvement with an underage girl when he attended and was arrested by the Federal Police.”

Turner insinuated that the alleged arrest occurred at a 2014 party in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, that was allegedly organized by Epstein and Richard Marcinko, a former U.S. Navy SEAL commander who is now deceased. The party, he wrote, was held at a “US Consulate controlled housing facility.”

In the same email, Turner claimed that Wayne “was sentenced in Mexico in 2017 to a life sentence for impregnating an 11 year old girl” but that “an ex-US Marine” served the sentence in Wayne’s place as part of “an agreement worked out between our US State Dept and a judge in Mexico after a huge payoff.”

Wayne also appears in another Epstein files document released last Friday. According to the 2019 FBI document, which documents information provided by Turner to the FBI, Turner said the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City was raided by Mexican federal police in 2014 while Wayne was there.

“Turner said Ambassador Anthony left the country immediately; however, in 2015, Anthony was tried in absentia in Mexico,” the document states.

“Turner reached out to the American Embassy, but they refused to acknowledge what was going on. A month ago Turner and the Mexican Federal Police, found what Turner calls ‘a vault’ containing approximately 10,000 videos of minors,” it continues.

Mexico News Daily has not seen any information corroborating these claims.

Major Spanish-language newspapers including Clarin, Reforma, La Jornada and La Opinión have reported on the unsubstantiated allegations Turner made against Wayne.

Marc Caputo, a White House reporter for the news website Axios, wrote on X that he asked Wayne about the allegations and the former ambassador denied them.

Caputo published a screenshot of a message he received from Wayne.

“Dear Marc, I want to state unequivocally that the allegations about me are false,” the message says.

“The claims originate from a disjointed email chain that makes outlandish claims including international conspiracies and other events that demonstrably never happened, as they would have been matters of public record or reported in the media at the time they occurred, and they were not. These assertions are factually baseless and contradict established public record.”

Prior to serving as U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Wayne was the ambassador to Argentina between 2007 and 2009 and is now employed at American University in Washington, D.C.

Sheinbaum: Mexico will collaborate with US authorities if asked

A number of prominent Mexicans are mentioned in documents included in the Epstein files, including billionaire businessmen Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas, and former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Ernesto Zedillo and Felipe Calderón.

As the BBC reported, “there is no suggestion that appearing in the documents implies any wrongdoing.”

The U.S. Department of Justice released the largest batch of Epstein files to date last Friday. The New York Times described the batch as “a giant tranche including three million more pages of documents and thousands of videos and images.”

In a report published last Saturday, the newspaper Milenio wrote that “Jeffrey Epstein liked Mexico.”

“Or at least emails and documents reviewed by Milenio suggest that,” the report stated.

Those documents, Milenio wrote, “show recurrent visits to the country, conversations about business, references to local contacts [and] ‘very beautiful women,’ and mentions of social gatherings in tourism destinations.”

At President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Wednesday morning press conference, a reporter noted that various Mexicans appear in the Epstein files and asked the president whether an investigation would be opened “here in Mexico.”

“The investigation has to be opened in the United States, it’s an investigation in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

“If the [U.S.] Department of Justice asks for Mexico’s collaboration, we will participate, but it’s an investigation that is taking place in the United States,” she said.

