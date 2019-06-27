Mexico City event will launch Animal Angels in aid of street animals

A new program to help rescue and care for stray animals will hold a concert and information meeting in Mexico City on July 11.

Animal Angels, a group founded by Natalia Ruiz Gómez to promote animal rescue, says their mission “is to make a difference with the street animal problem throughout Mexico one animal at a time,” and to harness the wasted “potential for love both ways” represented by the millions of dogs and cats that live on the streets.

A national veterinarians’ association estimates there are 28 million dogs and cats in Mexico and that 70% of them live on the street, and their numbers are growing 20% per year.

To raise funds and spread the word about their cause, Animal Angels will co-host an event with Tequila Blues Explosion, a concert promoter that holds rock and blues concerts to support different causes.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 11 at McCarthy’s Irish Pub in Tlalpan at 7:00pm with a display of rescued pets. Later, Ruiz will give a presentation about the problem of stray animals in Mexico, and the bands Tangerine and Dirty Freaks will follow.

Tangerine will perform tributes to Led Zeppelin and Janis Joplin, celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Joplin’s performance at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969. Dirty Freaks will play songs by bands including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Queen, The Doors and Jefferson Airplane. Dirty Freaks will also be joined by guest harmonica player Isidoro Negrete and saxophonist Max Octavo Maravilla.

More information about Animal Angels can be found here. As part of the fundraising drive, the organization will also offer discounted ticket packages to the third annual Tequila Blues & Rock Explosion Fest, which will take place in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo on January 18-20, 2020.

Mexico News Daily