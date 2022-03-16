Ex-governor’s arrest presents photo opportunities for justice officials

Leaked photographs that show former Nuevo León governor Jaime Rodríguez in prison after his arrest Tuesday were published by several media outlets, drawing the ire of President López Obrador, who claimed that the publication of the images amounted to an assault on the ex-governor’s dignity.

Rodríguez, governor of the northern border state between 2015 and 2021, was arrested on electoral crimes charges and transferred to a prison in Apodaca, part of the metropolitan area of Monterrey.

The images include mug shots in which “El Bronco” is dressed in prison attire and photos of the former governor and 2018 presidential candidate undergoing a medical test.

Speaking at his regular news conference on Wednesday, López Obrador said that he didn’t agree with the publication of the photos.

“What I didn’t like – and I say it because I believe it affects people’s dignity – were the photos they took,” he said.

“… It’s a matter that has to do with honor and dignity. … I didn’t like the photos and hopefully it won’t happen again,” López Obrador said.

The president also said that the case against Rodríguez has nothing to do with the federal government.

“It’s a matter of the state of Nuevo León, of the authorities of Nuevo León. I found out yesterday when they had already arrested him because it’s in no way linked to the federal government,” he said.

“They have to inform well about the reasons [for his arrest]. I always recommend not to use the law for political revenge. You can’t fabricate crimes but at the same time there mustn’t be impunity,” López Obrador said.

Rodríguez was due to attend a first hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Media reports said the former governor was detained for alleged embezzlement of public funds during his 2018 presidential campaign.

With reports from Milenio, Sin Embargo and Reforma