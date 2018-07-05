López Obrador proposes ex-Mexico City mayor as foreign affairs secretary

News

Ebrard was mayor of the capital after López Obrador.

The incoming president also said he would invite Donald Trump to his inauguration ceremony

Another former mayor of Mexico City will be part of the new government when it is sworn in December 1.

President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced today that he would propose Marcelo Ebrard, who served as mayor between 2006 and 2012, as foreign affairs secretary. The appointment must be ratified by the Senate.

López Obrador, who was mayor of the capital between 2000 and 2005, had previously named Héctor Vasconcelos for the position but made the change after the latter was elected to the Senate.

He told a press conference today that Vasconcelos, a veteran diplomat, will seek to become president of the Senate foreign relations committee.

Ebrard worked on López Obrador’s campaign team and is now part of the transition team following Sunday’s election win.

López Obrador also said today he would invite United States President Donald Trump to his swearing-in ceremony on December 1. Other chiefs of state will also be on the guest list, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)