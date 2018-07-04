Ex-transparency institute chief assassinated in Guerrero

A former transparency institute chief in Guerrero was assassinated early yesterday morning while he slept.

Armed civilians broke into the Tlapa home of Joaquín Morales Sánchez, went straight to his bedroom and fired at him four times. One of the shots struck him in the head, killing him instantly. The attackers’ focus on their target gave Morales’ wife time to scramble behind an armoire and survive.

She gave a formal statement later, declaring that the gunmen were dressed in black and had their faces covered. She said a second group of individuals entered her husband’s office and removed two laptops and two smartphones.

Morales was president of Itaigro, the Guerrero transparency institute, from February 2016 until last March, when he began practicing law in Tlapa.

He left Itaigro amid accusations of wrongdoing, and had demanded a severance payment of 365,000 pesos. The new president, Pedro Arzeta Delfino, has accused former commissioners of financial irregularities.

One of those Elizabeth Osorio Patrón, has demanded he supply proof of the alleged irregularities or she will file a formal complaint against him.