Explosion at El Popo sends plume four kilometers high

The restless Popocatépetl volcano kicked off the week with an explosion and a plume of ash that rose between four and five kilometers above its crater.

The explosion was recorded Monday at 6:44am, after which the federal Civil Protection office warned the public to stay away from the volcano.

Winds at the time of the explosion blew the towering plume of ash toward the east.

In its latest update, posted on Twitter at noon, the agency reported that some ash fall was reported in Tetela del Volcán, Ocuituco and Hueyapan in Morelos; in San Pedro Benito Juárez and Atlixco, Puebla; and in Ozumba and Ecatzingo, México state.

Citizens in those areas are advised to use face masks to cover their mouths and noses and keep pets indoors. In case of exposure to the ash, clean water should be used to rinse eyes and throats. Water deposits should remain covered and ash on the ground should be swept and not washed away with water.

The volcano alert level for El Popo remains at yellow Phase 2.

