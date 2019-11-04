Fair celebrating folk, indigenous art on this weekend in Chapala

The 18th annual Feria de Maestros del Arte (Masters of Art Fair) folk art exhibition will be held at Lake Chapala, Jalisco, this weekend.

The fair will bring together nearly 100 folk artists from all over Mexico to display and sell a wide range of arts and crafts, including alebrijes, ceramics, baskets, textiles, toys, guitars, jewelry and much more.

Held at the Chapala Yacht Club, the fair also features many displays of traditional and authentic music and dance.

It also hosts a daily raffle of a select piece of art, the proceeds of which go to the charity Operation Feed, which dispenses a weekly bag of food to 96 needy families in the nearby town of San Juan Cosalá.

Since the first Feria de Maestro del Arte in 2002, the event’s organizers have worked to create an environment that fosters Mexico’s many diverse folk art traditions, providing artists with a venue to sell and promote their work so that they are not forced to give up their art to find other economic opportunities.

Each year’s fair conserves tradition while showcasing new artists and styles. The organizers recognize that “traditional folk art may be reactive and innovative to the times,” and about half of each year’s lineup includes artists new to the fair.

This year’s fair will be held on November 8-10, from 9:30am-5:30pm Friday and Saturday, and 9:30am-4:00pm Sunday. Tickets cost 80 pesos (US $4).

Chapala is located about 40 minutes south of Guadalajara. More information about the fair as well as detailed biographies and descriptions of the featured artists and their work can be found on the fair’s website.

