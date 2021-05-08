Families of Metro crash victims will receive 700,000 pesos in compensation

Families of victims of last Monday’s deadly train crash in Mexico City will receive 700,000 pesos (US $35,160) in compensation, according to an announcement on Saturday by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

The payout is a result of negotiations with the Metro train line’s insurer. According to the transportation system’s policy, families of victims would normally receive 350,000 pesos. The Metro agreed to increase the amount to 650,000 pesos, and the Mexico City government will chip in 50,000 pesos for each of the 26 victims of the crash, which occurred on Line 12 in southeastern Mexico City.

Sheinbaum estimated that the compensation will be paid out starting May 10, after beneficiaries have been identified.

In addition to 26 deaths, 33 people remain hospitalized after the crash, which injured more than 80. Of those, 12 remain in critical condition. The families of the injured will receive a payment of 10,000 pesos (US $500).

“We will not leave them alone, we will not leave them defenseless, and they will have the full support of the government so that in this painful moment, they will not have [financial] worries,” Sheinbaum said.

The city is also working on a wider support program including psychological support, social programs, job placement and education.

The federal and city Attorney General’s Offices are both investigating the crash, as well as an external auditor from Norway.

