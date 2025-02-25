Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeNews
News

Far-right Mexican politician applies to register new party before INE

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Eduardo Verástegui, born in Tamaulipas in 1974, was a singer and soap opera actor before getting involved in politics.
Eduardo Verástegui, born in Tamaulipas in 1974, was a singer and soap opera actor before getting involved in politics. (Pedro Anza/Cuartoscuro)

The National Electoral Institute (INE) on Monday approved the application of a new political party promoted by Eduardo Verástegui, a right-wing actor and producer with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Today, Feb. 24, on National Flag Day, a symbol of our identity, history and sovereignty, we are beginning a grand mission — the construction of the Movimiento Viva México (Long Live Mexico Movement) party,” Verástegui said in a statement.

In March, INE will formally recognize the approved applications after which all aspiring parties will have one year to accumulate membership equal to 0.26% of current federal voter rolls, which amounts to 256,000 people.

Each aspiring party must also carry out formal party assemblies in at least 20 states or 200 election districts. 

Upon meeting these requirements, Movimiento Viva México will be eligible to register as an official party in 2026.

Verástegui — whose political views have been described as ultra-conservative and extreme right-wing — most recently made headlines after performing a gesture similar to a Nazi salute last Friday at the end of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

The 50-year-old native of Tamaulipas first gained notoriety in the 1990s as a member of the pop music group Kairo before trying his hand at acting. He had some success in Mexican soap operas and landed several acting roles in Hollywood in the early 2000s.

While in the U.S., Verástegui says he rediscovered his Catholic faith, eventually becoming deeply involved in the anti-abortion movement, according to a report published by the Catholic News Agency.

During the 2008 U.S. presidential election, Verástegui criticized campaign messages from Democratic candidate Barack Obama that “promoted abortion” in Latino communities

In 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Verástegui to be a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity. Since then, Verástegui has been a vocal supporter of Trump, even traveling on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Verástegui unsuccessfully tried to run for president in Mexico in 2024, but the INE rejected his candidacy after he failed to accumulate the total number of signatures to meet the eligibility requirements. 

And while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was not invited to Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 21, Verástegui was among four Mexicans — including Carlos Slim — who attended the festivities in Washington, D.C.

The Movimiento Viva México’s party website says it is “building a citizens’ front determined to defend life, family and the fundamental freedoms that define us as Mexicans” and invites supporters to “give it all for the love of God and for the love of Mexico.”

With reports from El Universal, Infobae, El País, Americas Quarterly and Catholic News Agency

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum in Durango, ceremonially shoveling a pile of debris as part of a tour of a new water treatment plant coming online near Durango city, Mexico, in March.

New plant to provide clean water to the 200K residents of thirsty Durango city

MND Staff - 0
The state capital of Durango badly needs the new Guadalupe Victoria water treatment plant to replace the city's use of contaminated wells caused by aquifer overexploitation.
Egg prices in the U.S. have reached all-time highs

Eggmergency at the border: CBP cracks down on egg smuggling from Mexico

MND Staff - 0
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showed a 29% increase in egg detentions at U.S. ports of entry from October 2024 to February 2025.
President Sheinbaum stands facing a projections screen of a chart with the number of daily average homicides in Mexico as one of her cabinet members stands at the presidential podium in the press briefing room at the National Palace.

Homicides in Mexico down nearly 25% compared to September

MND Staff - 0
Homicides in February decreased compared to before President Sheinbaum took office, with one state not recording a single murder this month.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC