Father pushes wheelchair-bound son so he can play soccer

Parents aren’t generally permitted to play on their children’s soccer teams but there’s an exception to the rule in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The father in this case is effectively the 12th member of the León Juárez team, but he has a special role: he pushes his son’s wheelchair.

Photos have appeared on social media showing Marito’s father running around the field with his disabled son, allowing him to participate in the sport.

The team’s managers wrote online that soccer “encourages society’s fundamental principles of teamwork, fraternity and effort.”

They also said the were “very proud to have Marito on our team.”

Source: El Mexicano (sp)