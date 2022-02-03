February fairs and festivals: plenty happening in a short month

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s plenty going on around Mexico to keep people entertained. Here are some of the major events scheduled for the month.

The Querétaro Artisan Chocolate and Coffee Festival, Querétaro city (February 4-6) The gastronomy event brings together artisan vendors from Oaxaca, Puebla, Chiapas, Mexico City and San Luis Potosí at 32 Pasteur Sur Avenue.

Aside from chocolates and coffee to sample, there will be cheeses, traditional mole sauces, jams and other treats.

The 13th Annual Orchid Expo, San José de Gracia, Michoacán (February 4-6) Looking to pick up some affordable orchids? Just about every family in this Michoacán town located about two hours from Chapala, Jalisco, grows their own, so there’s plenty to choose from at this fair in the town’s main square.

National Tamal Fair, Mérida, Yucatán (February 5-6) The sixth edition of the fair will celebrate tamales, with vendors offering several different types, including versions from Puebla, Oaxaca and Mexico City as well as Yucatán. The event takes place at the Plaza Paseo Canek shopping center from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

Zona Maco, Mexico City (February 9-13) One of Latin America’s most important contemporary art fairs at the Centro CitiBanamex expo center in Miguel Hidalgo.

More than 1,000 artists from 21 countries will exhibit their works in 110 different galleries. Visitors can expect a stunning display of inventive sculpture, abstract painting and striking design.

General admission is 450 pesos (US $22).

Campeche Carnival, Campeche city (February 17-March 1) The event is thought to be the oldest carnival in Mexico. Celebrations date back to 1582 when the city’s elite donned masks and feathers, rode in carriages and laid flowers. Some years later, slaves were given time off to celebrate too, radically changing the appearance of the event.

There is a colorful flower parade, and on Tuesday, March 1, a citywide paint fight. The event is particularly renowned for its costumes and African influenced music.

Floats travel along the boardwalk from the Justo Sierra Monument to the Mariners Obelisk. Saturday, February 26 is likely to be one of the most vibrant days.

Bahidorá Festival, Las Estacas, Morelos (February 18-20) An indie festival brings together international artists at Las Estacas Park. Acts perform rap, cumbia, rock and electronic music, with workshops and collective meditation setting a relaxed and social tone.

Kings of Convenience and James Blake are two of the standout names at this year’s event.

Tickets are available for the Saturday and Sunday, the main days of music, for 1,690 pesos (US $80).

Sailfest, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero (February 21-27) Sailboat races, street fairs, cocktail parties, concerts, a silent auction and more take over Zihuatanejo for a week, all with the goal of raising money to benefit local children’s institutions and charities. Event for various individual events vary from free to 700 pesos and tickets will be available online at the Por Los Niños website.

Electric Daisy Carnival, Mexico City (February 25-27) Three days of DJs, electronic music and impressive light shows coalesce over six stages to create an incredible spectacle at the race car stadium in Iztacalco borough, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Carl Cox, Claptone, Deadmau5 and Grimes are some of the big names playing at this year’s event.

Three-day tickets are available for $2,950 (US $140).

Mexico News Daily