Federal Police officer killed in Petatlán, Guerrero, ambush

The attack followed a nasty day in which 11 people were killed

Armed civilians ambushed three Federal Police patrol vehicles early this morning in Guerrero, killing one officer.

The attack occurred at about 2:00am on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo highway in San Jeronimito, Petatlán, in the Costa Grande region.

Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Álvarez said the officer was wounded during the ambush, and died later in a Zihuatanejo hospital.

The shooting followed a violent day in the state. Eleven people were killed, six of them in Acapulco.

A special state police squad was patrolling in the city’s La Sabana neighborhood when it was attacked by gunfire. A vehicle chase followed, ending in a confrontation on the Acapulco-Pinotepa highway in El Cayaco where the attackers were killed and one officer wounded.

Four of the men were aged between 20 and 25; the fifth was just 13.

Meanwhile, bodies were found in Acapulco and Taxco and assassinations took place in Chilapa and Chilpancingo.

In the former, police chased two young men on a motorcycle after they shot and killed a man. One of them escaped but the other was killed by police. He was 16 years old.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)