News
A patrol car after this morning's ambush. A patrol car after this morning's ambush.

Federal Police officer killed in Petatlán, Guerrero, ambush

The attack followed a nasty day in which 11 people were killed

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Armed civilians ambushed three Federal Police patrol vehicles early this morning in Guerrero, killing one officer.

The attack occurred at about 2:00am on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo highway in San Jeronimito, Petatlán, in the Costa Grande region.

Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Álvarez said the officer was wounded during the ambush, and died later in a Zihuatanejo hospital.

The shooting followed a violent day in the state. Eleven people were killed, six of them in Acapulco.

A special state police squad was patrolling in the city’s La Sabana neighborhood when it was attacked by gunfire. A vehicle chase followed, ending in a confrontation on the Acapulco-Pinotepa highway in El Cayaco where the attackers were killed and one officer wounded.

Four of the men were aged between 20 and 25; the fifth was just 13.

Meanwhile, bodies were found in Acapulco and Taxco and assassinations took place in Chilapa and Chilpancingo.

In the former, police chased two young men on a motorcycle after they shot and killed a man. One of them escaped but the other was killed by police. He was 16 years old.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)

