Feeling in danger, taxi drivers block highway to Acapulco

A huge blockade staged by drivers of taxis, combis and other public transportation vehicles from the central areas of Guerrero halted four lanes of traffic Wednesday morning at a busy junction on the Autopista del Sol, the highway that connects Acapulco to the state capital of Chilpancingo.

The drivers were protesting the state government’s lack of diligence in providing proper security for taxi drivers and other drivers and transportation workers.

The action took place at the Parador del Marqués on the southern outskirts of Chilpancingo, and alternate routes between Guerrero’s two largest cities were said to be blocked, as well. The protest drew at least 500 people, according to Milenio, and perhaps upwards of 1,000, according to El Sol de Acapulco.

The drivers were joined by relatives of disappeared and murdered transportation workers in the region.

Their demands for better security stemmed from several recent incidents in which drivers were victims of violence, including the reported murder of transportation leader Francisco García Marroquín in Chilpancingo earlier this week. Drivers are also angered by the reported disappearance of carrier Francisco Imer, who has been missing for a month without contact, the whereabouts of his vehicle unknown.

Even beyond those two cases, drivers feel threatened and unsafe while working. One was rescued by police recently after he was reportedly kidnapped by criminals and shot.

The protest began taking shape from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, when drivers left their regular activities and concentrated at El Parador del Marqués, using their vehicles to block traffic. Slogans on the vehicles included “Governor, we do not want one more missing or dead taxi driver.”

Elements of the Ministry of Public Security, many dressed in riot gear, showed up at the protest. According to one report, some of the protesters were “secured” by police. Other government personnel arrived and assured the protesters that the necessary operations were being carried out to guarantee their safety. In turn, they demanded that the drivers stop blocking the highway because they were committing a crime.

At the time, it was not ruled out that a police action would be necessary to restore traffic.

