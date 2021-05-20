A 72-year-old México state man has admitted to killing and eating numerous women over a period of 20 years.

Andrés N. of Atizapán de Zaragoza, a municipality in the greater Mexico City metropolitan area, was arrested Tuesday. According to Televisa reporter Antonio Nieto, the suspect confessed to killing 15 women.

“He asked for water and said, ‘Fifteen, I think there were 15,’” Nieto wrote on Twitter in a post that included a video of Andrés N. arriving at a police lockup in México state.

Some media outlets reported that the suspect admitted to murdering as many as 30 women over the past two decades. He has also reportedly confessed to dismembering his victims’ bodies and eating parts of them.

“Excavations are continuing … to determine how many women were murdered … and buried at his home,” Nieto wrote.

The remains of several women have already been found at the suspect’s home.

The former president of an Atizapán municipal government citizens’ council, Andrés N. appeared to be an ordinary México state resident, according to media reports. Before his arrest he was on the campaign team of a mayoral candidate.

Police began investigating him after 34-year-old Reyna González Amador was reported missing last week. González was apparently in a relationship with Andrés N. but told him last week that she no longer wanted anything to do with him, according to police reports cited by the news organization ADN40.

The presumed serial murderer allegedly attacked her with a knife and killed her. Police found the woman’s dismembered remains at the suspect’s home.

Dilcya García, a gender crimes prosecutor, said the remains of several women and their belongings were found at the home, located in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood.

“We’ve found … bone remains, women’s clothing, voter IDs and other evidence that makes us assume that he could be a serial killer of women,” she said.

According to the news website Infobae, gruesome evidence was found at the suspect’s home, including women’s scalps and skulls, as well as audio recordings of 20 alleged murders. Police also reportedly located weapons, including machetes and a fretsaw.

Andrés N.’s arrest comes 2 1/2 years after a couple was arrested in Ecatepec, México state, on multiple femicide charges. The so-called “monsters of Ecatepec,” who admitted to killing at least 20 women and eating parts of their victims, are serving prison sentences in excess of 100 years.

México state, which includes many municipalities that are part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, recorded 35 femicides in the first quarter of 2021, more than any other state.

Source: Infobae (sp), ADN 40 (sp)