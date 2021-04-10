The feminist collective Brujas del Mar has published the names and faces of 26 candidates and aspiring candidates from all political parties who have been accused of violence against women, sexual assault, rape or child pornography.

They also identified 10 legislators and other current government officials who have been accused of one or more of the crimes.

The posts on social media were published in the form of wanted posters, with the names and images of the accused as well as their positions and party affiliations.

Among them was Isaac Pérez Esparza, a Green Party candidate in Veracruz for federal deputy, who was accused of rape and sexual abuse. Pérez withdraw his candidacy on Thursday, the day after the posters were published, claiming he was the victim of “a dirty war.”

“It doesn’t seem fair what they’re doing to me, anonymously and in a cowardly way” and insisted he had never harmed anyone.

Also on the list is Gabriel Cuadri, a National Action Party candidate running for deputy, and a former presidential candidate. He has been accused of assault by multiple students at the Iberoamerican University.

At least one candidate on the list has faced consequences for his alleged crime. Humberto Santos Ramírez, who sought to be a local representative in Oaxaca, was denied the chance to run by his party, Morena, after he was accused of creating a WhatsApp group for sharing photos of naked indigenous women. He has denied the accusation.

Addressing nine political parties and movements in its social media post, Brujas del Mar wrote: “Around here the feminists are doing the job of investigating your candidates. Here are your representatives.”

None of the allegations has been heard in court.

