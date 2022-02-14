Finally get that book done with the Literary Sala’s February workshops

If the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have made you think about finally trying to write a book, it may indeed be the right time.

Book sales have been up since 2020 and continue to rise, with the industry magazine Publishers Weekly reporting that sales of print books in the United States in 2021 rose by US $67.8 million. Book sales in the United Kingdom in 2021 were the highest in a decade, reported the British newspaper the Guardian, and the market research company Mordor Intelligence expects global e-book sales to grow annually — a total of US $5 billion between 2021 and 2026.

Whether you’re thinking about writing fiction or memoir, the San Miguel Literary Sala has workshops this month to help would-be writers and writers in need of some brushing up or inspiration.

For the first time since 2021, the organization is offering a combination of online and in-person writing workshops in its hometown of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Throughout last year, the organization offered only online events due to COVID.

A list of their offerings this month, which start today, follows below, with all events listed in Central Standard Time:

Feb 14, 16, 18, 10 a.m. — Kathrin Lake: “Memoirs: How to Show the Past (Not Tell It).” Use fiction techniques to make your memoir a compelling read and avoid falling into the trap of telling versus showing. Limited to 15 participants. This live, interactive workshop will be conducted online.

Feb 14, 1–4:30 p.m. — Audrey Wick: "Women's Fiction and the Merits of Happily Ever After." Learn how to get your foot in the door of a US $1 billion-a-year industry: the romance genre. Also covered will be discussions of category romances and women's fiction and the difference between weaving a romantic thread through a story and centralizing romance as the plot. This live, interactive workshop will take place online.

Feb 15–19, 10 a.m. — Judyth Hill: "WildWriting Adventures in San Miguel." This master class will be held in San Miguel de Allende in person. It starts with a short immersion into the WildWriting technique, then spends five days exploring inspiring sites in the historic city while journaling and practicing various writing styles, including memoir, food writing, travel writing, and fiction. This class is limited to 12 participants.

February 20, 6–9:20 p.m. — David Robbins: "Art and Craft of the Narrative." This workshop focused on storytelling surveys the basics of powerful writing and authorial voice. This live, interactive workshop will be conducted online.

February 21 & 23, 6–7:30 p.m. — Laurie Gough: "Memoir Writing: Daring to Share Your Story." Learn the craft of writing from reading master memoirists, the instructor's own experience and in-class exercises. and transform your life stories into an inspiring literary narrative. This workshop takes place online.

February 22, 6–9:20 p.m. — Suzanne Van Atten: "Art of the Scene, the Essential Element of Narrative Writing." Examine the major components of a scene and how to develop it through lectures, discussing excerpts from fiction and nonfiction and writing exercises. This live interactive workshop will be conducted online.

February 28, March 2 and 4, 3–5 p.m. — Danielle Trussoni: "How to Tell the Story of Your Life." This master class will allow writers to discuss their personal stories; will address questions writers face when writing about family, friendships or real-life experiences; and will help participants pick the perfect genre for their manuscript. This in-person class is limited to 15 students.

For more information on these workshops and to register, visit the San Miguel Literary Sala website.