Monday, March 9, 2026
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNews

MND Local: Fire put out quickly at San Miguel de Allende’s El Charco del Ingenio

Cathy Siegner
By Cathy Siegner
0
Nature trail in a semi-desert park with a wooden entrance sign that says in Spanish El Charco del Ingenio, jardin botanica. The entrance to the trail is winding and ringed on both sides by stone walls with landscaped cacti of various types.
Charco del Ingenio is a nature preserve and park in San Miguel de Allende popular with tourists and residents alike. (Festival de las Artes San Miguel de Allende)

Local volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a spreading fire on Wednesday at the El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden on the western edge of San Miguel, but not before the flames scared onlookers.

San Miguel resident Barbara Pardue, who lives just a few minutes’ walk from El Charco, posted photos and videos of the fire on Facebook.

Birds flying out through smoke

“Thanks, bomberos [firemen]!!!” Pardue wrote. “They acted fast and had it under control in an hour.” 

She saw birds flying out of the area through the smoke, she said.

Ben Webster, a visitor from the United Kingdom who was exploring El Charco that day, said the fire started in the west and spread very quickly into the gardens due to a strong breeze. 

Webster said it reached the area around “The Starship” sculpture in the northern reserve.

“I spoke to a member of staff, who told me the gardens had been previously affected by minor fires, but nothing this bad,” Webster said. “To see lovely, tranquil, bird- and butterfly-filled paths which I had wandered only minutes before go up in flames was a chastening experience.”

Black and white smoke rises into the sky above the roofs of white Mexican adobe homes in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
The fire was visible from nearby houses. (Barbara Pardue/Facebook)

Concerns about the area’s ecosystem

The fire, while quickly extinguished, comes amid existing concerns about threats to the area’s ecosystem. No official cause of the fire has been given.

Four hectares of El Charco’s total of 67 hectares were burned about a year ago. Managers of the botanical garden have also warned that nearby construction of buildings or sports activities areas may disturb the integrity of the location’s ecosystem.

Three people in a semi desert park with cacti landscaping with their backs to the camera, watching a brush fire in front of them in the distance.
Observers watch the flames burning on El Charco’s north side on Wednesday. (Ben Webster)

Managers have also noted that the adjacent Parque Landeta, a 35-hectare area on both sides of the park’s reservoir, was loaned to the nature reserve by the municipality and has been developed as a natural park. However, the loan agreement ended in 2008, and Parque Landeta is now under city management.

According to El Charco’s website, the nature reserve has been a federally protected natural area since 2014. In 2023, a new plant in the pineapple family was discovered there, Viridantha minuscula, by biologist José Viccon, a professor at Mexico City’s Autonomous Metropolitan University. 

Members of the public are being asked to support the fire crews (bomberos) by donating bottled water, electrolyte/hydration drinks, energy bars and chocolate to the Central Fire Station at Arcos de San Miguel, +52 415 180 7211.

Cathy Siegner is an independent journalist based in San Miguel and Montana. She has journalism degrees from the University of Oregon and Northwestern University.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Fire in Punta Zicatela, Oaxaca

Short circuit blamed for blaze that destroyed dozens of businesses in Puerto Escondido

MND Staff - 0
According to preliminary reports from authorities, the fire started around 1:15 a.m. in the restaurant area located on Avenida del Morro, along the beach strip of Punta Zicatela, Oaxaca.
Lake Chapala

Battle over Chapala aqueduct tests Mexico’s transparency laws

Tracy L. Barnett - 1
Jalisco's government has refused to release the blueprints for a new aqueduct in Lake Chapala, leading to controversy over the project.
A large white hearse laden with piles of white roses drives down a street followed by other cars decked with flowers, while onlookers crowd the sidewalks

Mexico’s week in review: El Mencho’s burial, a sinking peso and the World Cup countdown

MND Staff - 0
With El Mencho buried and Jalisco stabilizing, Mexico turned its attention to election reform and World Cup preparations. Didn't catch every story? Here's what you missed the first week of March.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC