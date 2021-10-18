Firefighter hailed after removing flaming gas tank from building

A firefighter has been hailed a hero after he carried a large flaming gas tank from a building to avoid an explosion inside.

Videos uploaded to social media showed the Mexico City firefighter running out of the building with the LP gas tank —which was shooting out flames about three meters long — over his shoulder.

Once he placed the tank upright on the street outside, his colleagues attempted to spray the flames to extinguish them but it wasn’t until one of the firefighters approached the tank to close the valve that the blaze was brought under control.

The building houses a business located in Benito Juárez, southwest of the historic center. No injuries or significant damage to the building were recorded, ADN 40 reported.

Social media users lauded the brave actions of the firefighter. “They are true heroes. The government should equip them properly. Wherever something happens they’re always there. Many thanks to all those heroes we call firefighters,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The firefighter who carried the burning gas tank on his shoulder. Medal winning … far surpasses any Marvel character!” wrote another Twitter user, comparing the public servant to a superhero from the Marvel movie franchise.

With reports from ADN 40