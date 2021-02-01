As it handed over new houses on Sunday to the first two recipients, the government of Puebla took the first steps toward delivering nearly 1,900 environmentally and economically friendly housing units to low-income citizens across the state.

Rosa and Adriana Conde received keys to their new homes in San Andrés Azumiatla, which was rated in 2010 as high in marginalization with 63% of homes lacking running water and 67% lacking a refrigerator.

The 50-square-meter, two-bedroom homes, equipped with solar hot water heaters and ecological stoves, were awarded as part of the state’s “Make a Home, Make a Future” program, which operates with federal funds via the state’s Ministry of Wellbeing.

The program, which began constructing new homes in November and has been providing other sorts of home-improvement benefits to marginalized communities throughout 2020, has promised to provide 1,870 such environmentally friendly homes by the end of 2021, with 870 to be delivered in March. According to state officials, the program is expected to benefit 7,480 people living below the poverty line in overcrowded conditions and without basic services.

Priority is given to single mothers, adults with disabilities, families with children, indigenous people, and senior citizens. However, recipients of homes are required to provide their own piece of land to build on.

Deputy Housing Minister José Antonio López Ruiz said the program has so far impacted 185,000 families in 90 of Puebla’s municipalities — many with forward-thinking home improvements ranging from solar heaters, ecological stoves, and nonconventional electricity sources to rainwater collection units.

Source: Milenio (sp)