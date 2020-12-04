News
A wintry scene Friday morning in northwestern Chihuahua. A wintry scene Friday morning in northwestern Chihuahua.

Cold front delivers first snow of the season in Chihuahua

Temperatures will drop to as low as -10 C in some mountainous areas

Published on Friday, December 4, 2020

Thanks to a cold front, northwestern Chihuahuans awoke to their first snowfall of the year Friday, when five municipalities — Buenaventura, Bachiniva, Guerrero, Batopilas, and Galeana — were blanketed in white.

Local media reports this morning showed picturesque images of homes and roads covered in modest amounts of snow.

The municipality of Galeana was the first to report snowfall, around dawn.

According to meteorological predictions, the capital city and two other municipalities — Cuauhtémoc and Ojinaga — are expected to receive their own share of snow tonight.

“For the Northern Mesa, frigid conditions are expected, with frost in the region, and possibly snowfall or freezing rain in the mountainous zones of Chihuahua,” Conagua officials said in a statement released today.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to between -5 and -10 C in those areas.

Source: Milenio (sp)

