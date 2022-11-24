News

Residents of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, brave the cold earlier this year in February.

Temperatures could dip to well below freezing

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecasts the first winter storm of the season with possible snowfall and temperatures ranging between -5 and -10 C.

According to the National Water Commission (Conagua) cold front No. 11 could move rapidly over the northwest, north, and northeast of the country on Thursday, causing very strong gusts of wind and a drop in temperatures.

Conagua also forecasts rains and isolated showers Thursday night with possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Sonora.

Gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms could be expected in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Sonora, as well as gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

In contrast, the SMN forecasts maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 C in Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

With reports from Latinus and López-Dóriga Digital