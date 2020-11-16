Fishermen land 220-kilo black marlin off coast of Oaxaca

A pair of Oaxaca fishermen caught a 220-kilogram black marlin in the waters off Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, after working four hours to land it.

José “Pepe” Sánchez and Pedro “Sata” García were fishing aboard their boat, La Punta, some five nautical miles from the Punta Zicatela. They hooked the fish Friday around 8 a.m. and then wrestled with it together for another four hours before pulling it on board.

The pair are already known for big catches: previously, they won the tourist destination’s international sailfish competition after catching 151-kilogram blue marlin.

Source: Bigfish (sp)