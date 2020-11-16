News
One of the Puerto Escondido fishermen with the big catch. One of the Puerto Escondido fishermen with the big catch.

Fishermen land 220-kilo black marlin off coast of Oaxaca

It took them four hours to bring it aboard the boat

Published on Monday, November 16, 2020

A pair of Oaxaca fishermen caught a 220-kilogram black marlin in the waters off Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, after working four hours to land it.

José “Pepe” Sánchez and Pedro “Sata” García were fishing aboard their boat, La Punta, some five nautical miles from the Punta Zicatela. They hooked the fish Friday around 8 a.m. and then wrestled with it together for another four hours before pulling it on board.

The pair are already known for big catches: previously, they won the tourist destination’s international sailfish competition after catching 151-kilogram blue marlin.

Source: Bigfish (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

The forum is available to logged-in subscribers only.

MORE NEWS

MEXICO LIFE

OPINION

MORE RECENT STORIES