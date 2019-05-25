Five federal investigators detained in kidnapping investigation

Five federal investigators were arrested in Mexico City yesterday on suspicion of kidnapping and extortion.

The members of the federal Criminal Investigation Agency were themselves assigned to investigating kidnappings.

The arrests followed an investigation that began after a kidnapping in the borough of Miguel Hidalgo in January. Early inquiries indicated that the perpetrators were with the federal prosecutor’s office.

It is the second time this month that evidence of corruption has surfaced in the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Police arrested two kidnapping suspects on May 15, one of whom was employed by the FGR.

Source: El Universal (sp), Infobae (sp)