The flight attendants’ union has announced that 2,200 of its members employed by Mexican flag carrier Aeroméxico will go on strike on May 31 to press for a 10% salary increase.

Union leader Ricardo del Valle explained that the flight attendants delivered their list of demands to the airline this week, and that the workers hope to come to an agreement before the strike date.

Other demands includes improvements to social security benefits.

Del Valle said the union is a democratic organization whose members elect the leadership with a universal and secret ballot, and is accountable to its members.

