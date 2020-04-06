Forecasters predict 4 major hurricanes in Atlantic this season

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be “above average” as climate experts from Colorado State University (CSU) forecast four major hurricanes and a total of 16 tropical storms for 2020.

CSU meteorologists said that this year will be “very active for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.”

Its historical data reveal that on average the region sees around 12 tropical storms each year, including six hurricanes and three Category 3 storms or higher.

Forecasters expect about eight hurricanes, four of which will be Category 3, 4 or 5.

One factor influencing the hurricane season is the current wane of the El Niño phenomenon, leading to higher ocean surface temperatures, which in turn feeds and intensifies tropical storms and hurricanes.

Although CSU’s data goes back four decades, it still cannot clearly predict how specific areas will be affected. Statistics suggest that areas like the Bahamas and parts of the southeastern United States hit hard by hurricanes Joaquín, Mateo, Irma, Florence, Michael and Dorian might see a break from the bad weather this year.

As with any natural disaster, vigilance and preparedness are key, said the CSU scientists, hoping places devastated by the powerful storms that have ravaged the reason since 2015 aren’t hit hard again.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

Source: El Financiero (sp)