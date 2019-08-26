Former Canadian consul found murdered in Cancún

The former honorary consul of Canada in Cancún, Daniel Lavoie, was found dead in his apartment in Cancún on Sunday.

The body was found wrapped in a sheet, covered with pillows and the feet bound. A message left with the body read: “This happened to you for raping children.”

The murder was discovered when a friend went to look for Lavoie around noon on Sunday after he had been unable to contact him.

Lavoie, 62, had lived in Cancún for 33 years where he had served as honorary consul until eight years ago. Since retiring from the diplomatic service, Lavoie taught private French and English classes.

Many commenters on Facebook expressed grief for the killing, describing the victim as “a good friend” and “an honorable person.”

According to his Facebook page, he was a nature lover who had studied at the University of Quebec.

Source: NotiCaribe (sp), CBC (en)