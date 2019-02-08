Former official investigated for 48 illegal construction projects

The Mexico City government will investigate a former housing and urban development official for authorizing at least 48 illegal construction projects in 12 different areas of the capital.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum revealed in a press conference that none of the projects was properly authorized.

“None was authorized by the director general. All were authorized by a division manager with a legend that they were done in the director’s absence. Conveniently, the executive director was never present when these construction projects were authorized.”

Current director general Ileana Villalobos said the inconsistencies came to light in a review of 174 construction projects authorized during the last two years of the previous government.

The review found irregularities such as the authorization of projects that far exceeded zoning limitations, and buildings in zones where they were legally permitted with full knowledge that they would actually be erected in areas where they were illegal.

The mayor revealed that some of the illegal buildings are luxury apartments, and in some cases have already been occupied.

She said the federal comptroller’s office will carry out a full investigation and prosecute all public servants involved in the scandal, while the building owners will be investigated by the Administrative Verification Institute (Invea). The mayor added that all illegal work under way will be suspended.

