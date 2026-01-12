Former Uruapan official, taxi driver arrested for providing intel on mayor’s movements before assassination

Security Minister Omar García Harfuch on Sunday announced two additional arrests in connection with the Nov. 1 assassination of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo.

Samuel García Rivero, a former director of public relations and protocol in the Uruapan municipal government, and Josué Elogio “N,” a taxi driver, were detained in Uruapan late last week, according to information García Harfuch presented at a press conference.

The security minister said it had been established that the two men communicated about Manzo’s schedule and movements before the mayor was shot in the central square of Michoacán’s second-largest city during a Day of the Dead event.

He also said that the two suspects have ties to the criminal group accused of orchestrating the murder of the mayor, namely the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The two men allegedly became aware of the plan to murder Manzo two weeks before the outspoken anti-crime crusader was killed. Warrants for their arrests had been issued on homicide charges.

More than a dozen other people are in custody in connection with the assassination, including Jorge Armando “N,” an alleged mastermind of the crime. The person who actually killed Manzo — a 17-year-old alleged meth addict identified as Víctor Manuel Ubaldo — was shot dead at the scene by one of the mayor’s bodyguards after he had been apprehended.

García Harfuch said that García Rivero — who has a prior criminal record — provided information to Josué Elogio “N” about Manzo’s movements on Nov. 1, and that information was sent to a WhatsApp group that was “led” by Jorge Armando “N” and used to plan and coordinate the murder of the mayor.

“For example, [García Rivero] told him about the mayor’s delays [and] the time at which he would leave the Casa de la Cultura [building in Uruapan],” he said.

García Harfuch also said that García Rivero had maintained contact with Ramiro “N,” who authorities say belonged to the WhatsApp group that was used to plan and coordinate the murder of Manzo. Ramiro “N” and another man allegedly involved in the assassination were found dead on Nov. 10 on the Uruapan-Paracho highway in Michoacán.

García Harfuch said that after the arrest of the two men in Uruapan last Thursday and Friday, authorities conducted searches at properties linked to them, seizing drugs and “communication equipment” that “has provided more evidence to continue with the ongoing investigation.”

The brazen assassination of Manzo attracted more attention than any other single murder committed in Mexico in 2025.

It shocked a nation that has been somewhat numbed by many years of relentless violence, triggering protests and precipitating the creation of a major “peace and justice” plan for Michoacán.

Manzo’s wife, Grecia Quiroz, was sworn in as mayor of Uruapan just a few days after her husband was killed.

All the arrests in the Manzo case

Fifteen people are now in custody in connection with the murder of Carlos Manzo.

Jorge Armando “N,” known as “El Licenciado” (The Graduate) was arrested in Morelia, the capital of Michoacán, on Nov. 18. García Harfuch said on Nov. 19 that he had been identified as “one of the masterminds” of Manzo’s murder as well as “one of the leaders of the criminal cell that planned the homicide.”

Ricardo “N,” a taxi driver who allegedly picked up people involved in the attack after it occurred, is also in custody.

Seven of Manzo’s municipal police bodyguards were arrested on Nov. 21 “for their probable participation in the crime of aggravated homicide” against Manzo.

Jaciel Antonio “N,” an alleged CJNG recruiter known as “El Pelón” (Baldy), was arrested on Nov. 23. He allegedly recruited Víctor Manuel Ubaldo, Manzo’s murderer, at a drug rehabilitation center.

Gerardo “N” and Flor “N,” suspects who allegedly collaborated with the criminal cell responsible for Manzo’s murder, were arrested in early December.

Alejandro Baruc “N,” an alleged leader of a CJNG cell, was detained in connection with Manzo’s assassination on Dec. 30.

Samuel García Rivero, the former municipal official, was arrested last week. He has previously been convicted on assault and robbery charges.

Josué Elogio “N,” the taxi driver who allegedly received information about Manzo’s movements, was arrested last week. He is also known as “El Viejito” (The old man).

Yesenia Méndez Rodríguez, Manzo’s personal secretary, was arrested last Thursday but released a few hours later. She doesn’t currently face any criminal charges. Méndez has been serving as Quiroz’s personal secretary since she assumed the mayorship of Uruapan.

With reports from Reforma, El Universal, La Jornada and Milenio