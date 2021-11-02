Formula 1 drivers prepare for weekend race in Mexico City

The world’s 20 best Formula 1 (F1) drivers return to Mexico City on Sunday for the Mexican Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

Expectations will be high for Guadalajara native Sergio “Checo” Pérez who is racing for one of the best teams, Red Bull. He has one win to his name in 2021, in Azerbaijan, and three third place finishes in France, Turkey and the United States, despite only being brought into the team to support star driver Max Verstappen.

He is in fourth place in the table, behind Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

The drivers will run 71 laps of the 4.3-kilometer circuit. Practice will begin on Friday at 11:30 a.m., and classification will start at 2 p.m. Saturday. The race will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All staff, spectators and journalists will be asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before the event, or to present a vaccine certificate. Face masks will also be mandatory.

The Mexican Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the autodrome was used as a hospital during the most severe months of the pandemic. It was built in 1959 by president Adolfo López Mateos.

With reports from El País