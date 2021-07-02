Fourth section of Chapultepec Park opens Saturday to public

The fourth section of Chapultepec Park, commonly referred to as the Bosque de Chapultepec, opens on Saturday, offering a number of new facilities.

The 73-hectare space was donated by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), bringing the park’s area to nearly 800 hectares.

To celebrate the opening, the city government has announced there will be a cultural program Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new section hosts a university for medical and nursing students as well as a new outdoor movie theater with capacity for 1,800 people. A new national art conservation facility will serve both as an exposition space and center of learning for art restoration students. Finally, the Vasco de Quiroga hermitage will be restored as part of the development.

“The essence of the project Chapultepec: Nature and Culture is that the space will be the largest biocultural park in the country,” authorities said in a press release. “It is one of the largest cultural complexes in the world and a space to be conscious of the need for social justice among humans and respect for different species.”

With reports from El Universal