Fuel theft cartel issues second threat against AMLO

For the second time this year, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has issued a threat to President López Obrador to halt the fight against fuel theft and crime in Guanajuato.

But this time, the message was more personal.

The narco banner appeared Friday hanging from a pedestrian overpass in Celaya, Guanajuato. In the signed message, cartel boss José Antonio “El Marro” Yépez included a personal threat against the president’s life.

“If you continue to sentence innocent police officers, next time I will deliver the gift I sent to the refinery directly to Cuitláhuac #90 in the Toriello Guerra neighborhood on Tlalpan avenue,” listing the address where the president lives with his wife and youngest son.

The “gift” mentioned in the threat refers to a van stuffed with explosives that was parked in front of the oil refinery in Salamanca on January 31, together with a signed message that warned the president to withdraw federal forces from the state or innocent people would die.

The most recent narcomanta also made reference to a confrontation between police and gangsters on Thursday after the gang attempted to free suspected plaza boss Armando Soto González from a Celaya police station. Soto, another prisoner and a judge were killed.

The banner said “for every one of my people you take down, two of yours are going to pay.” It was signed, “Yours sincerely, Señor Marro.”

Yépez’s fuel theft gang is believed to be behind much of the violence that made Guanajuato Mexico’s most violent state in 2018, especially in areas where it is engaged in a turf war with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Source: Infobae (sp)