Garbage, taxes and fiestas: Los Cabos takes on cruise season

The high tourism season in Los Cabos is drawing to a close following the end of whale watching season on April 15 and the conclusion of Semana Santa (Holy Week) on April 20, making this a good time to evaluate the seasonal ups and downs for the destination. Los Cabos’s beaches, for instance, continue to be beautiful, although the effort required to keep them clean is becoming increasingly steep.

Why is it so hard to keep Los Cabos beaches clean?

Extensive clean-up efforts are often required at Los Cabos’ beaches after tropical storms or intense rains. Following rains in September 2024, the height of the rainy season, over 140,000 pounds of trash were cleaned from Cabo San Lucas’ beaches alone.

However, garbage accumulation on one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, its picturesque beaches, is not simply tied to weather events. It’s an ongoing issue. In March 2024, the local coordinator for the Federal Maritime Land Zone (Zofemat) — the 20-meter federal area across the country’s coastline that notably includes popular sandy stretches — noted that over 80,000 pounds of garbage were being cleaned up on Los Cabos beaches monthly. By January 2025, that number had increased to 50,000 pounds per week.

Naturally, the amounts spike even further at times like Spring Break or Semana Santa , when significantly more people flock to beaches like Playa El Médano in Cabo San Lucas. “We see a 500% increase in solid waste on the beaches during Spring Break and Easter,” Zofemat coordinator Rafael Álvarez Munguía told Tribuna de México. “Most of these tourists will be concentrated in Cabo San Lucas.”

Nearly 100 tons of garbage was expected during Spring Break this year — there was 95 tons in 2024, and 90 tons in 2023 — including glass beer bottles, plastic water bottles and cigarette butts.

Ahead of Semana Santa and its influx of vacationers, it was reported that local officials were adding additional trash containers and toilets to local beaches. Authorities in Los Cabos have stressed the importance of raising awareness on the issue, which is critical to protecting the local environment and water quality and helping the municipality maintain its many Blue Flag beaches.

Los Cabos has more Blue Flag beaches than any other municipality in Mexico — 25, to be exact — and these must be strictly maintained in terms of cleanliness to maintain their status with the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). They are likewise required to provide adequate toilets, trash and recycling receptacles, parking facilities and access ramps for those with disabilities.

As such efforts demonstrate, the problem isn’t coming from a lack of government interest or apathy on behalf of tourism agencies or local businesses. Zofemat, in particular, schedules regular beach cleanups, and thousands of local volunteers participate.

Residents and tourists who bask on these golden sand beaches are responsible for littering them with rubbish. Many don’t care about the consequences of their actions, however, and it’s unlikely that local officials will call tourists out either: despite the massive amounts of trash it generated, Spring Break tourism added upwards of US $40 million to local coffers.

But for those who care, there are a few basic things to do when visiting local beaches that will help them stay clean and beautiful. Plastic bags and other single-use plastics are banned in BCS, so bring a tote bag to carry away trash and dispose of items in proper containers as available. Make sure not to leave anything behind, including cigarette butts, which can take years to disintegrate.

Cabo San Lucas has good cruise season amid negotiations on new tax

Despite uncertainty regarding the federal tax on cruise ship passengers scheduled to go into effect on July 1, Cabo San Lucas has enjoyed a successful 2024-2025 cruise campaign, finishing fourth among Mexico’s ports in ship visits and second behind Ensenada on the Pacific coast.

Although the cruise season is year-round, the peak season ends after April, allowing local and national authorities to analyze the latest trends. Cabo San Lucas logged 200 ship visits for the season, up 12% from 2024. Early estimates suggest a 10% rise next year, assuming the tax issue is settled to the satisfaction of cruise lines.

Upset over the upcoming changes, leading cruise line companies like Carnival have threatened to leave Mexican ports off their itineraries. However, local sources report that negotiations between cruise lines and the federal government are ongoing for a substantially lower tax rate; US $21 per person instead of $42.

Whether or not this comes to pass, Cabo San Lucas will remain the most expensive cruise port in the world. This is due to factors like the absence of a cruise ship dock — passengers have to be tendered from ships at anchor in the bay — and the expense of the destination in general.

Fiestas tradicionales in San José del Cabo draw massive turnout

Known as San José del Cabo since Jesuits opened a mission by that name in 1730 to try to convert local Pericú people, the cape city celebrated its 295-year history with its annual Traditional Festival in March. To say the festivities were a success would be an understatement, as more than 275,000 locals and visitors turned out over days to see events like the equestrian parade and musical performances from acclaimed artists like Julión Álvarez, Gloria Trevi and Pancho Barranza.

Indeed, city officials are already considering how they can expand the number of venues for the event and the amount of parking spaces available next year. For those planning ahead, the Cabo San Lucas Traditional Festival will be hosted in October. Just as March 19 is the feast day for Saint Joseph and thus the birthday of San José del Cabo, Oct. 18 is the feast day for Saint Luke and the date the city’s multi-day festival is arranged around.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.