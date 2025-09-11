Horrific gas tanker explosion in Mexico City claims 8 lives, injures 90

A tanker carrying more than 13,000 gallons (49,500 liters) of liquified petroleum gas on a major highway in Mexico City crashed and exploded on Wednesday, killing eight people and injuring at least 90, many seriously.

By early afternoon Thursday, Mayor Clara Brugada had announced that three victims had died in addition to the five deaths reported after the accident, and that 67 remained hospitalized, according to the newspaper Reforma.

CNN reported that the explosion generated a shock wave that damaged 32 nearby vehicles after which flames shot into the air and smoke billowed over the southern section of the capital.

Mayor Brugada declared an emergency as first responders sought to snuff out the flames with hoses and foam, while paramedics on scene attended to badly injured victims, 21 of whom were reported to be in critical condition.

Some victims were charred while others waited for help alongside the road with burns and torn clothing. One woman suffered burns on 98% of her body after she turned and covered up her 2-year-old granddaughter, protecting her from the flames.

“People whose entire bodies appeared to have been burned, some with tattered clothing melded onto skin, emerged from the flames,” the AP reported.

Images shared on social media showed the moment of the explosion from several vantage points and people screaming as they ran from the scene in the borough of Iztapalapa.

Groups of neighbors ran toward the accident to help pull burn victims from the fire and get them to safety, according to the Associated Press.

In a social media post, President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences to families of those who died and thanked emergency teams for their work.

“We express our solidarity and support to the families of the … people who unfortunately passed away and to those injured,” she said, adding that the National Civil Protection Agency, the National Guard and the Defense Ministry had been ordered to assist in caring for those affected.

The incident occurred on a major highway linking Mexico City to the city of Puebla to the east. The roadway was reopened by Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Mexico City authorities were carrying out an investigation “to establish accountability and ensure comprehensive care for the victims and their families,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

#Mexico: Massive gas truck #explosion in Mexico City • FRANCE 24 English

Watch this video on YouTube

“Forensic experts … are on scene gathering evidence and collaborating with local and federal authorities to determine the cause of the accident,” it said.

The overturned gas tanker had the logo of the energy business Silza on its side, but a company official initially denied it was their vehicle.

According to the newspaper El Universal, Gas Silza belongs to Grupo Tomza, a Mexican business group with nearly 60 years of experience in marketing, importing, storing and transporting liquefied petroleum gas through 101 plants, five land terminals for imported gas, and two maritime terminals.

Late Wednesday, reports emerged that Silza didn’t have updated insurance paperwork required to transport gas. The Environment Ministry issued a statement saying the company’s application had been rejected.

On Thursday, the newspaper Reforma reported that Silza claimed it had activated three insurance policies to address the consequences of the accident.

With reports from Milenio, Infobae, The Associated Press, CNN, El Universal and Reforma