Gender reveal stunt goes wrong when plane crashes, killing 2

A gender reveal stunt went tragically wrong this week in Cancún, leaving at least two people dead in a plane crash.

The plane was performing stunts over Nichupté Lagoon before the fatal crash, which occurred after the gender of the expectant parents’ child was revealed with a banner.

Guests screamed, “It’s a girl!” as a banner unfurled behind the plane, a single-engine Cessna 206 owned by local rental company Xomex. Moments later excitement turned to horror as the aircraft nosedived into the lagoon.

Local media reported that there were two to four passengers on the plane and at least two deaths as a result of the accident. It was not clear if the pilot was among the casualties.

Francisco Fernández Millán, president of the Nautical Association of Quintana Roo, told local media that one of the victims died during the rescue operation. Another person died while paramedics performed first aid.

The parents-to-be had recorded the accident while watching from a boat with friends and family, one of whom joked beforehand, “It’s all good as long as it doesn’t end up crashing into us!”

Sources: Yahoo (sp)