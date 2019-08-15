The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (PGJ) said yesterday that prosecutors allowed vital genetic evidence to be lost in the case of a 17-year-old who filed a complaint of sexual assault against Mexico City police.

But the attorney general said today that the circumstances at the crime scene do not coincide with the declaration given by the victim..

She claimed she was raped by four officers while returning home from a party on the night of Friday, August 2.

The victim filed the complaint at 1:30pm on August 3, at which time the medical examiner did not apply the standard testing protocol for sexual assault cases, the newspaper El Universal reported.

At 3:00pm, the girl’s mother and grandfather, who had accompanied her to the police station, took her home to rest.

It wasn’t until August 6 that the family was given an appointment to return to the station for the testing to be performed. The medical examiner took samples from the clothes the victim was wearing on the night of the attack, as well as tissue samples from under her fingernails. Results came back negative.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office told a press conference today that the evidence gathered so far does not coincide with the victim’s declaration.

“With the information that we have at this point, we are able to determine that the timing, circumstances and facts do not coincide with that which the victim declared,” said Ulises Lara López.

He also said that medical and psychological studies were carried out immediately after the victim reported the incident.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said later.

Source: El Universal (sp), Economía Hoy (sp)