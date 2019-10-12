Girl, 4, electrocuted after touching tracks at Hidalgo fair ride

Just a couple of weeks after two people died on a roller coaster at Mexico City’s Feria de Chapultepec amusement park, a four-year-old girl was the victim of an accident Thursday at a fair in Pachuca, Hidalgo.

The four-year-old, identified as the daughter of employees of a ride operator at the fair, was electrocuted when she touched the tracks of a ride called Safari. She received first aid and treatment in an intensive care unit, but doctors were unable to save her.

The operator said the accident was a result of inattention on the part of the parents, who have worked for the company for 30 years, and not due to a mechanical failure or a fall.

This is the second year in a row that the Pachuca fair has seen a life-threatening accident, after the fair’s flying chairs ride collapsed last year. There were no deaths but many of the riders were injured.

