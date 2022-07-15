Give us your feedback: why are foreign families moving to Mexico?

News

The Slobe family, who moved to Mexico in 2015, on the day they received their residency cards.

Mexico often tops lists as one of the best places to retire, but did you know it’s quickly becoming a popular place to live for young families from all over the world?

The country is experiencing an immigration renaissance of sorts. It’s not uncommon to find families from Europe, the U.S., Canada and other parts of Latin America in towns and cities across the country, settling in and making Mexico their new home.

While there is no official tally of the number of foreign families living here, if their obvious presence in cafes, parks, plazas, schools and in online forums and Facebook groups is any indication, their numbers must be in the thousands if not tens of thousands.

So, what is attracting these families to Mexico? Is it the weather? A lower cost of living? The amazing food? The friendly culture? A desire to learn Spanish? A safer school environment? (Believe me, as a U.S. citizen, that’s one of the big reasons my family has stayed so long in Mexico.)

