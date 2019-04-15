Gold and silver in math for Mexican students in Ukraine

A team of Mexican students took home a gold medal and two silvers in the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Mexico City native Ana Paula Jiménez, 17, won the gold medal for the team in what was her third year at the competition after winning two silver medals in 2017 and 2018.

Third-time competitor Nuria Sydykova Méndez, also from Mexico City, and newcomer Karla Rebeca Munguía Romero from Sinaloa won two silver medals. First-timer Nathalia del Carmen Jasso Vera won an honorable mention for her performance.

Overall, the Mexican team won 10th place out of a total of 200 girls from 49 countries. According to the Autonomous University of Mexico’s news agency, the win constitutes Mexico’s second gold medal in the history of the competition; the first was won by Jalisco native Olga Medrano in 2016.

Both Jiménez, who is in her second year of studies at a private high school, and Sydykova Méndez, who studies at the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico, have been a part of the Mexican Math Olympics’ academic program at UNAM’s Institute of Mathematics for several years.

It was Mexico’s fifth year in the competition, which was created in 2014 to encourage interest in mathematics among girls and young women, a field that has traditionally been dominated by men.

Source: El Financiero (sp)