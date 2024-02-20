Would you like to contribute to the long-term survival of sea turtles? Why not “adopt” a turtle nest?

A turtle camp on the coast of Jalisco launched an “Adopt a Black Turtle Nest” campaign this month, calling on wildlife lovers to donate 250 pesos (about US $15) toward the costs associated with monitoring nests before the eggs hatch.

Black turtle is another name for the Pacific green turtle, or Chelonia mydas.

The Campamento Tortugero Mayto, located about 90 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, said in a Facebook post earlier this month that it had “recorded and protected” a record number of turtle nests this nesting season.

“For this reason we invite you to adopt one of these nests. With your economic contribution you will directly support the maintenance of the camp and sea turtle protection activities, ensuring the continuity of night patrols and monitoring of nests until the hatching of eggs,” the camp said.

It said that donors will receive an “adoption certificate with details about nest collection and how many baby turtles will be released.”

“We’ll even share an estimated hatching date so that you can accompany us at their release,” the camp added.

Anyone interested in adopting a nest should contact the Campamento Tortugero Mayto via its Facebook or Instagram page.

With reports from Informador