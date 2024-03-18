Monday, March 18, 2024
News
News

Got 1 min? Hundreds take a mass ‘siesta’ in Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico City residents signed up to take a collective siesta, or nap, on Friday afternoon.
The event brought approximately 350 people together to take a nap on a sidewalk. (@alcanzandohoy/X)

Approximately 350 people laid down to take a nap on Friday in the middle of one of the noisiest and busiest cities in the world.

How many actually drifted off wasn’t known, but the World Sleep Day event next to the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City was the first of its kind in the world according to Mexican media reports.

World Sleep Day, which began in 2008, is commemorated every year on the Friday before the spring equinox of the Northern Hemisphere. Its slogan this year was “’Sleep Equity for Global Health.”

Held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the event was “a peaceful demonstration for our right to rest,” said Javier Velázquez Moctezuma, the director of the Sleep and Neuroscience Center (CSN). “The cheapest medicine that exists is to sleep well,” he added.

“A person who sleeps well makes better decisions, is healthier and has less risk of physical and mental illnesses,” pointed out Dr. Guadalupe Terán Pérez, a sleep expert and CSN researcher. “On many occasions, the work schedules we have, the commutes we make [and] living in a globalized society do not allow us to guarantee this right.”

The independently-organized event also included a guided meditation and talks about the value of sleep, with tips on how to sleep better.

In the end, people were given only about 20 minutes for their nap, according to the newspaper La Jornada. Pre-registration was required to participate, and blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows were provided.

According to the World Health Organization, around 40% of the world’s population experiences sleep disorders, the most common being insomnia.

The experts at the event said babies should sleep around 18 hours a day, children 10-12 hours, adolescents 8-9 hours and adults 7-8 hours.

In addition, the footrace “Corre por tus Sueños” (Run for your Dreams) was held on Sunday in the Bosque de Tlalpan National Park south of CDMX. Its aim was to support patients with sleep disorders who need specialized treatment.

If you happened to, uh, sleep through this year’s World Sleep Day, mark down your calendars for 2025, when it is scheduled for March 14.

With reports from La Jornada and El Financiero

National Guard members with alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader

Sinaloa Cartel ‘lieutenant’ known as ‘El 50’ arrested in Sonora

MND Staff - 0
The operation to arrest Gilberto Martínez Rentería involved nearly 200 members of the National Guard and military on Friday.
A fire at a San Miguel wedding venue.

Fire breaks out at A-list wedding in San Miguel de Allende

MND Staff - 0
A short circuit was blamed for the blaze that broke out late Saturday night, injuring 27 people.
Aeromexico plane

Got 1 min? Woman gives birth mid-flight from Mexico City to Ciudad Juárez

MND Staff - 2
The flight from Mexico City to Ciudad Juárez landed with one more passenger than when it took off.