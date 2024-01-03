Authorities in México state faced an unusual challenge on the final day of 2023: catching a lion on the loose in a municipality near state capital Toluca.

The municipal government of Xonacatlán, located about 20 kilometers northeast of Toluca, reported on Facebook that firefighters and Civil Protection personnel had “rescued” an approximately one-year-old lion that was “generating fear” among residents of the Espino neighborhood.

Encuentran cachorro de león en #Xonacatlan, EDOMEX 🦁 – Vecinos advirtieron la presencia de un cachorro de León de un año de edad en la calle Campesinos, en la colonia El Espino

– Bomberos lo rescataron y será valorado en el Parque Ecológico Zacango

– Nadie lo ha reclamado pic.twitter.com/EIkgGiM8yb — Mario C. Rodríguez (@Mario_CRM) December 31, 2023

The capture came after authorities received an “anonymous report” of the presence of a lion on the street. The animal – a male specimen – wasn’t aggressive and the authorities didn’t have any major problem catching him, according to reports.

The “fast action” of the firefighters and Civil Protection workers “guaranteed the safety of the area,” the local government said, adding that the lion would be immediately taken to the Zacango Ecological Park (also known as the Zacango Zoo) for a health assessment.

In a subsequent post on Facebook, the Xonacatlán government said that “the rescued feline” had indeed reached Zacango Zoo, which is located in the municipality of Calimaya.

“In the name of our Mayor Alfredo González we extend our recognition to the Xonacatlán Fire Brigade and Civil Protection [personnel] for their brave and prompt response to the [anonymous] call,” the post said.

It was unclear where the lion came from. It is illegal to keep wild animals in one’s home, but the law hasn’t stopped some people from keeping big cats as pets.

Tiger cubs appear to be particularly popular, having been seen walking with their owners in places such as Guasava, Sinaloa, and a mall in the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. Another tiger cub was found by police in the trunk of a vehicle traveling in Querétaro in late 2022.

Mexico News Daily