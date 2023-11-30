Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Got 1 min? Police seize suspicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme donuts
Innocent doughnuts or imposters? (Shutterstock)

We saw fake Coca-Cola earlier in the year, now we’ve got counterfeit Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Federal officers last week visited three stores in San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla, and seized doughnuts, Krispy Kreme boxes, “tarps with logos of the brand” and cash, according to a statement issued by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Police officers in a store in Puebla
The stores were reported to police for selling counterfeit doughnuts, though others say they bought them from Krispy Kreme to re-sell. (FGR)

The FGR said that a representative of the company reported the apparent counterfeiting of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and that a judge subsequently issued search warrants for the three stores.

As tempting as it may have been to eat the confiscated counterfeit Krispy Kremes, the officers resisted the urge and submitted the doughnuts as evidence to the FGR.

The FGR said that three people working at the stores were presented as “witnesses” to authorities. The three businesses were shut down, according to media reports.

The FGR said that an investigation into the alleged crime of producing and selling counterfeit products was ongoing. Anyone convicted of the crime could face a hefty fine and even jail time.

According to one report, the doughnuts weren’t actually fakes, but rather bought by the owner of the three stores at a Krispy Kreme outlet in Puebla city.

Another media outlet that reported the story perhaps asked the most pertinent question in its headline.

“These stores sold fake Krispy Kreme doughnuts with the box and everything. Will they taste the same?”

With reports from Aristegui Noticias

