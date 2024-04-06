Friday, April 5, 2024
News
News

Got 1 min? Where to get glasses for the total solar eclipse in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Boy wearing eclipse glasses
To safely view the celestial spectacle, protective eyewear is a must. (Adolfo Vladimir/Cuartoscuro)

On Monday, April 8, parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada will experience a total solar eclipse.

To watch the eclipse, it is vital to wear proper eye protection, such as solar eclipse glasses or solar filters for telescopes and binoculars. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye damage, including permanent blindness. The correct glasses to see the eclipse safely should meet ISO 12312-2 certification.

Here is a list of places where you can pick up eclipse glasses in selected cities in Mexico. 

Sinaloa 

Mazatlán is one of the best spots to watch the eclipse. This coastal city will experience 100% totality and go dark for 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

Through their social networks, the government of Sinaloa and the municipal government of Mazatlán reported that they would hand out certified glasses free of charge to view the eclipse safely.

The glasses can be picked up this Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the following locations:

  • City ​​Hall
  • Chaflan Sports Field
  • Plaza Urías
  • Francisco Villa colony square
  • Pradera Dorada Sports Unit
  • Plaza Benito Juárez
  • Plazuela Villa Unión (this location is only open until 5:00 p.m.).

On the day of the eclipse, glasses will also be available at various monuments and tourist spots around the city. 

Coahuila

In Torreón, the city selected by NASA for official broadcasting, the darkening caused by the eclipse will last 4 minutes and 12 seconds.

The city’s Planetarium will sell certified glasses for 90 pesos each from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Canaco Torreon will also have eclipse glasses available. 

Local media reported that the government had distributed over 100,000 glasses to the planetarium, city hall, university, and the state, but that they seem to be sold out.

Other stores that reportedly sell certified glasses in Torreón include Corazón Canino, Bips Soriana Triana, Busher Cocdril’s Plaza el Kiosko, Panaderías Macarius, Restaurante La Chalupa, and Dulcerías Chavita. 

Mexico City 

The sky over Mexico City is predicted to darken by up to 79%.

The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) will distribute the solar glasses at the ticket offices of the Tezozómoco Museum or the Luis Enrique Erro Planetarium. To obtain them, people must request an Astropass and participate in some of the offered activities. 

The IPN will offer around 2,000 pairs of sunglasses to the student community, while 6,000 will be available to the public for $60 pesos per unit.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will provide solar glasses for the student community, teachers, and the public on eclipse day. The distribution location will be at Ciudad Universitaria.

With reports from Milenio, Milenio, Telediario, México AS, Milenio, México AS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Members of Mexico's National Guard stand near migrants at the border with the United States

Migrant detentions in Mexico up over 200% this year

MND Staff - 0
Migrant detentions in Mexico have spiked in 2024, and migrants face increasingly dangerous conditions at both the northern and southern borders.
Icon of the Seas cruise ship

Cruise ship tourist is reported missing in Cozumel

MND Staff - 0
Cruise ship passenger and U.S. citizen Edmond Solomon was last seen near the cruise ship docks boarding a taxi to La Pasión island.

14 Mexican states could face extreme water stress by 2030

MND Staff - 0
By 2030, extreme water stress is predicted in nearly half of Mexico's states according to the World Resources Institute.