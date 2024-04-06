Got 1 min? Where to get glasses for the total solar eclipse in Mexico

On Monday, April 8, parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada will experience a total solar eclipse.

To watch the eclipse, it is vital to wear proper eye protection, such as solar eclipse glasses or solar filters for telescopes and binoculars. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye damage, including permanent blindness. The correct glasses to see the eclipse safely should meet ISO 12312-2 certification.

Here is a list of places where you can pick up eclipse glasses in selected cities in Mexico.

Sinaloa

Mazatlán is one of the best spots to watch the eclipse. This coastal city will experience 100% totality and go dark for 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

Through their social networks, the government of Sinaloa and the municipal government of Mazatlán reported that they would hand out certified glasses free of charge to view the eclipse safely.

The glasses can be picked up this Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the following locations:

City ​​Hall

Chaflan Sports Field

Plaza Urías

Francisco Villa colony square

Pradera Dorada Sports Unit

Plaza Benito Juárez

Plazuela Villa Unión (this location is only open until 5:00 p.m.).

On the day of the eclipse, glasses will also be available at various monuments and tourist spots around the city.

Coahuila

In Torreón, the city selected by NASA for official broadcasting, the darkening caused by the eclipse will last 4 minutes and 12 seconds.

The city’s Planetarium will sell certified glasses for 90 pesos each from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Canaco Torreon will also have eclipse glasses available.

Local media reported that the government had distributed over 100,000 glasses to the planetarium, city hall, university, and the state, but that they seem to be sold out.

Other stores that reportedly sell certified glasses in Torreón include Corazón Canino, Bips Soriana Triana, Busher Cocdril’s Plaza el Kiosko, Panaderías Macarius, Restaurante La Chalupa, and Dulcerías Chavita.

Mexico City

The sky over Mexico City is predicted to darken by up to 79%.

The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) will distribute the solar glasses at the ticket offices of the Tezozómoco Museum or the Luis Enrique Erro Planetarium. To obtain them, people must request an Astropass and participate in some of the offered activities.

The IPN will offer around 2,000 pairs of sunglasses to the student community, while 6,000 will be available to the public for $60 pesos per unit.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will provide solar glasses for the student community, teachers, and the public on eclipse day. The distribution location will be at Ciudad Universitaria.

With reports from Milenio, Milenio, Telediario, México AS, Milenio, México AS