Sinaloa governor announces 307-meter overpass for Culiacán

The governor and a sketch of the new overpass.

The governor of Sinaloa has announced the construction of a 307-meter, 140-million-peso overpass for a congested area in the capital city of Culiacán.

Quirino Ordaz Coppel described the US $7.4-million overpass as a crucial public works project for traffic mobility. Although an underpass was recently built at the junction of the Rolando Arjona and Pedro Infante thoroughfares, traffic jams continue to affect the area.

The overpass is an attempt to solve the congestion problem.

The governor explained that the area where the overpass is to be built is used by a large number of heavy trucks and other vehicles, as thousands of families drive through it on their way to work or school.

The overpass will also be located in close vicinity to the city’s first-class bus station, a public sports center and large shopping centers currently in development, making the public infrastructure project essential in speeding up local traffic.

Ordaz said it was important that large-scale road projects be built in several areas of Culiacán and around the state due to rapid urban growth and the high number of vehicles that hit the streets every day.

Source: Milenio (sp)