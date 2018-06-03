Governor highlights infrastructure projects for Mazatlán

More infrastructure projects are on the way for Mazatlán, the governor of Sinaloa has announced.

Quirino Ordaz Coppel said this week that during the city’s recent travel trade show President Enrique Peña Nieto offered support to replace the seaside malecón’s more than 40-year-old pavement.

Speaking at a Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) event, the governor explained that the 100-million-peso (US $5-million) plan would also include the repair of the esplanade’s drainage system along the entirety of its 21 kilometers.

“We have to cross our fingers and have trust and faith that this project can be completed, I’m almost certain that it will be. It’s already at the Secretariat of Finance and the president already gave his instructions . . .” Ordaz said.

In the short term, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) governor said the first lady and national president of the DIF family services agency, Angélica Rivera de Peña, will officially open a new federally-funded CREE rehabilitation center in three months.

The new Mazatlán General Hospital will also be completed by the start of next year, Ordaz said, and the wastewater treatment plant in the neighborhood of Urias will be expanded.

The latter project will allow the closure of the El Creston plant, which is located below the city’s famous lighthouse.

The governor added that the construction of a new baseball stadium in the city helped Mazatlán secure the 2020 Caribbean Series baseball tournament which will feature champion teams from Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Mexico.

In addition, Ordaz said that 400 million pesos (US $20 million) are being spent to build the new aquarium at the city’s central park.

Finally, the governor said that construction work on the 600-million-peso Mazatlán aqueduct is continuing with a scheduled completion date of 2019. The project will guarantee the city’s water supply for the next 25 years, Ordaz said.

This year’s Tianguis Turístico was held in the Mazatlán International Center, an innovative and modern venue that was built in less than a year.

Source: Punto (sp)