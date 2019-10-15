With 10 days to go, Grand Prix tickets sell out for fifth year in a row

With less than two weeks to go before Mexico City’s Formula 1 Grand Prix race, tickets have already sold out.

It is the fifth year in a row that tickets have sold out for the event, which will take place October 25-27 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Federico González Compeán, general manager of the race, said he was happy Mexicans are responding favorably and showing interest in motorsports.

“We’re very excited about the response, and the interest of the passionate Mexican public,” he said. “Each one of them and every fan has been a fundamental part of making this event the best of all. For the fifth year in a row, we’re working on creating an excellent experience for our guests.”

British driver Lewis Hamilton is the top-ranked driver at the event, followed by Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas. The top-ranked Mexican driver is Sergio Pérez.

The Formula 1 came back to Mexico in 2015 after a 23-year break. But earlier this year it appeared the race would leave once again after the federal government said it was not prepared to help finance it.

However, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum made an agreement in August with entertainment company Grupo CIE to hold annual Grand Prix events until 2022, although starting in 2020 the event will be renamed the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Private-sector funding has replaced the 400 million pesos (US $20.76 million) provided by the government in recent years. That money has been redirected to the construction of the Maya Train rail project.

More than 30,000 racing fans attend the event, one-fifth of whom travel from the United States to see it.

Source: La Razón (sp), Esto (sp)